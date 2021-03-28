Russia Logs Over 9,000 COVID-19 Cases, 336 Deaths in Past Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) Russia has registered 9,088 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 8,885 the day before, taking the tally to 4,519,832, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 9,088 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,160 cases (12.8 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The cumulative case count thus totaled 4,519,832, with the rate of increase remaining at 0.2 percent.

The highest daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (1,878), St. Petersburg (701) and the Moscow Region (610).

The death toll has risen by 336, down from 387 the day before, to 97,740.

Total recoveries have grown by 8,630 over the given period, down from 10,337 the day before, and reached 4,139,128.