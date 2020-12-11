Russia Looks Forward to Cooperating With Mexico as Non-Permanent Member of UNSC - Lavrov

Russia counts on cooperation with Mexico, which will participate in the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member from 2021-2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Russia counts on cooperation with Mexico, which will participate in the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member from 2021-2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We expect that out [Russian-Mexican] contacts will become even more intensive taking into account the upcoming joint work with Mexico in the UN Security Council and the UN Human Rights Council," Lavrov said in an article on relations between the two countries on the 130th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

The minister recalled that cooperation between Russia and Mexico within the UN, the G20, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, and other international and regional organizations and platforms, yielded results.

According to the diplomat, the two countries are successfully cooperating on issues affecting all humanity, such as ensuring global and regional security, combating international terrorism, solving climate change problems, as well as increasing the sustainability of economic growth.

Bilateral relations have never been marred by deep disagreements.

"Mexican partners support us on such important tracks as measures of transparency and confidence-building in outer space, non-placement of weapons in outer space, international information security, prevention of the glorification of Nazism," Lavrov added.

Despite differences in the countries' positions on separate issues of the international agenda, Russia and Mexico respect each others' stances if it is independent, consistent, based on an analysis of the real state of affairs, as well as open for discussion, the diplomat said.