Russia Looks to Scrap Visas for Foreign Tourists, Entrepreneurs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Russia is set to throw its doors open to all foreigners traveling for tourism, business or education after President Vladimir Putin ordered the cabinet on Tuesday to look into options for lifting visa barriers.

A statement on the Kremlin website says Putin gave Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin until June to present proposals.

The foreign and interior ministries and the interior security agency FSB will also be involved.

Russia is looking to "introduce a visa-free regime, regardless of the principle of reciprocity, for foreigners traveling to Russia for tourism, business, education as well as sports and cultural events."

Further steps for consideration include boosting air travel with friendly nations, offering e-visas to citizens of countries that are not deemed hostile by the Kremlin, and extending the duration of multiple-entry tourist visas.