UrduPoint.com

Russia Looks To Scrap Visas For Foreign Tourists, Entrepreneurs

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Russia Looks to Scrap Visas for Foreign Tourists, Entrepreneurs

Russia is set to throw its doors open to all foreigners traveling for tourism, business or education after President Vladimir Putin ordered the cabinet on Tuesday to look into options for lifting visa barriers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Russia is set to throw its doors open to all foreigners traveling for tourism, business or education after President Vladimir Putin ordered the cabinet on Tuesday to look into options for lifting visa barriers.

A statement on the Kremlin website says Putin gave Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin until June to present proposals.

The foreign and interior ministries and the interior security agency FSB will also be involved.

Russia is looking to "introduce a visa-free regime, regardless of the principle of reciprocity, for foreigners traveling to Russia for tourism, business, education as well as sports and cultural events."

Further steps for consideration include boosting air travel with friendly nations, offering e-visas to citizens of countries that are not deemed hostile by the Kremlin, and extending the duration of multiple-entry tourist visas.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Business Education Russia Vladimir Putin June Visa All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Egypt president invites Brazil's Lula to COP27

Egypt president invites Brazil's Lula to COP27

3 minutes ago
 Brazil's Lula finds quick welcome and likely ally ..

Brazil's Lula finds quick welcome and likely ally in Biden

3 minutes ago
 No grain ship movement planned in Black Sea Wednes ..

No grain ship movement planned in Black Sea Wednesday: coordination centre

15 minutes ago
 Lavrov, Cavusoglu Note Need for Guarantees on Grai ..

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Note Need for Guarantees on Grain Corridor - Moscow

15 minutes ago
 Putin tells Erdogan he wants 'real guarantees' fro ..

Putin tells Erdogan he wants 'real guarantees' from Kyiv on grain deal: Kremlin

15 minutes ago
 Democrats Lose Lead Week Before Midterms, Parties ..

Democrats Lose Lead Week Before Midterms, Parties Now Tied - Morning Consult Tra ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.