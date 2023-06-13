Russia Lost 54 Tanks in Ukrainian Conflict Zone - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin put the number of tanks lost by Russian armed forces in the Ukrainian conflict zone at 54, with some of them being repairable.

"As I said, they (Ukrainians lost) more than 160 tanks (during their counteroffensive), while we lost 54. Some of them can be recovered and repaired," Putin told military correspondents in Moscow.