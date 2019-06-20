UrduPoint.com
Russia Lost Some $50Bln Due To Sanctions Since 2014, Europe Lost $240Bln - Putin

Thu 20th June 2019

Economic sanctions led to Russia losing about $50 billion, while the European Union lost $240 billion, and the United States - $17 billion since 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday

"According to expert data, as a result of all these restrictions, over these years, starting from 2014, Russia had a lack of about $50 billion, the European Union lost $240 billion, the US - $17 billion ... Japan� - $27 billion," Putin said during a call-in session.

