Russia Lower House Passes Bill Raising Max Fine for Illegal Election Campaigning to $6,785

The lower chamber of the Russian parliament passed on Wednesday a bill significantly increasing fines for illegal election campaigning, with the maximum penalty now reaching 500,000 rubles ($6,785)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The lower chamber of the Russian parliament passed on Wednesday a bill significantly increasing fines for illegal election campaigning, with the maximum penalty now reaching 500,000 rubles ($6,785).

Under the bill, election campaigning; campaigning related to referendums conducted outside the period envisioned by the law on elections and referendums, or in places where campaigning is banned; production of campaign materials in violation of the law on elections, and placement of these materials in a site without permission of the owner will be punishable with fines amounting to 5,000-20,000 rubles for individuals (up from previous 1,000-1,500), 30,000-50,000 rubles for officials (up from 2,000-5,000), and 100,000-500,000 for legal entities (up from 20,000-100,000).