Russia, Madagascar Sign Agreement on Military Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Russia and Madagascar have signed a five-year agreement with the possibility of extension on military and technical cooperation, which includes arms supplies, training of military personnel and maintenance of equipment, a document published on the Russian government's website of legal papers on Friday read.

The agreement was signed on January 18 and went into effect on March 25, with a duration of five years and automatic extension unless the sides indicate their objection.

The Russia-Madagascar military cooperation entails "supplies of weapons, military equipment and other military products.

.., promotion of cooperation ties in developing military products..., provision of military and technical assistance."

Under the terms of the agreement, Russia and Madagascar are obliged not to sell the weaponry and its technical documentation provided within the agreement to third countries and international organizations unless the authorization of both signatories is obtained. Furthermore, the parties enjoy the right to monitor the proper use of some equipment after delivery.