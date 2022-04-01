UrduPoint.com

Russia, Madagascar Sign Agreement On Military Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Russia, Madagascar Sign Agreement on Military Cooperation

Russia and Madagascar have signed a five-year agreement with the possibility of extension on military and technical cooperation, which includes arms supplies, training of military personnel and maintenance of equipment, a document published on the Russian government's website of legal papers on Friday read

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Russia and Madagascar have signed a five-year agreement with the possibility of extension on military and technical cooperation, which includes arms supplies, training of military personnel and maintenance of equipment, a document published on the Russian government's website of legal papers on Friday read.

The agreement was signed on January 18 and went into effect on March 25, with a duration of five years and automatic extension unless the sides indicate their objection.

The Russia-Madagascar military cooperation entails "supplies of weapons, military equipment and other military products.

.., promotion of cooperation ties in developing military products..., provision of military and technical assistance."

Under the terms of the agreement, Russia and Madagascar are obliged not to sell the weaponry and its technical documentation provided within the agreement to third countries and international organizations unless the authorization of both signatories is obtained. Furthermore, the parties enjoy the right to monitor the proper use of some equipment after delivery.

Related Topics

Russia Madagascar January March Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Privatisation Commission inks sale accord of Heavy ..

Privatisation Commission inks sale accord of Heavy Electric Complex with IMS

2 minutes ago
 Govt Islamia College wins Jashan-e-Baharan basketb ..

Govt Islamia College wins Jashan-e-Baharan basketball girls' tournament

2 minutes ago
 UN Says No Indication Its Vehicles Misused in Ukra ..

UN Says No Indication Its Vehicles Misused in Ukraine - Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 QAU organizes seminar on 'Islamophobia: A Politica ..

QAU organizes seminar on 'Islamophobia: A Political Dividend in India'

2 minutes ago
 AJK PM visits residence of Shaheed Lt Col. Asif Aw ..

AJK PM visits residence of Shaheed Lt Col. Asif Awan

6 minutes ago
 PM taking bold steps for country's sovereignty: Al ..

PM taking bold steps for country's sovereignty: Aliya Malik

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.