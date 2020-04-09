The Russian government has made the "good first step" in prohibiting the website of the white supremacist group Russian Imperial Movement (RIM), US State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales said on Thursday

US government designated RIM and its leaders as global terrorists on Monday.

"We are aware of the Russian government's prohibition of this group's operating website in Russia. That is a good first step," Sales told reporters during telephonic briefing when asked whether Russia has followed suit in designating RIM.

Sales called on the Russian government to take more robust actions against RIM and close down its training camps.

"The designation of RIM provides a valuable opportunity for the government of Russia to join with us in imposing sanctions on this group and prevent it from exporting violence and extremism around the world," Sales said.

However, he declined to comment on whether the US government discussed its designation with the Russian government.

The Russian Imperial Movement is an ultranationalist group accused of advocating white supremacy.

Sales noted that RIM clearly presents a danger by exporting its violent white supremacy ideology to European countries, including to Poland, Germany and Sweden.