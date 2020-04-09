UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Made 'Good First Step' In Prohibiting White Supremacist Group RIM's Website - Sales

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 09:04 PM

Russia Made 'Good First Step' in Prohibiting White Supremacist Group RIM's Website - Sales

The Russian government has made the "good first step" in prohibiting the website of the white supremacist group Russian Imperial Movement (RIM), US State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Russian government has made the "good first step" in prohibiting the website of the white supremacist group Russian Imperial Movement (RIM), US State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales said on Thursday.

US government designated RIM and its leaders as global terrorists on Monday.

"We are aware of the Russian government's prohibition of this group's operating website in Russia. That is a good first step," Sales told reporters during telephonic briefing when asked whether Russia has followed suit in designating RIM.

Sales called on the Russian government to take more robust actions against RIM and close down its training camps.

"The designation of RIM provides a valuable opportunity for the government of Russia to join with us in imposing sanctions on this group and prevent it from exporting violence and extremism around the world," Sales said.

However, he declined to comment on whether the US government discussed its designation with the Russian government.

The Russian Imperial Movement is an ultranationalist group accused of advocating white supremacy.

Sales noted that RIM clearly presents a danger by exporting its violent white supremacy ideology to European countries, including to Poland, Germany and Sweden.

Related Topics

World Russia Germany Poland Sweden From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution restructuring ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution restructuring ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Und ..

6 minutes ago

Arts Council, Cultural and Creative Industries Cou ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Dir ..

6 minutes ago

Lockdown effects the price of new Infinix S5 Pro

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.