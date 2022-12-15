Russia Made Good Progress in Use of National Currencies, Developing New Mechanisms - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Russia has made good progress in the use of national currencies, the share of mutual settlements in rubles has doubled to one third, while new exchange mechanisms are being developed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We see the development of a convenient and independent payment infrastructure in national currencies as a solid basis for strengthening international cooperation. We have already made good progress here. According to the latest data, the share of the Russian ruble in our international settlements doubled compared to December last year and amounted to one third, and together with the currencies of friendly countries, this share exceeded 50%," Putin said at the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.

The president added that the development of other payment mechanisms, including in digital currencies, is on the agenda.

"Also on the agenda is the development of other payment mechanisms, I mean the use of digital currencies of central banks and distributed ledger technology, which remove political risks from the use of currencies of unfriendly countries," Putin said.