UrduPoint.com

Russia Made Great Efforts To Make Ukraine Implement Minsk Agreements - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Russia Made Great Efforts to Make Ukraine Implement Minsk Agreements - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Russia made considerable efforts to make Kiev, Berlin and Paris finally start to implement the Minsk Agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"You know how much effort the Russian side made on the negotiation track in order to force the Ukrainian side, as well as Berlin and Paris, to finally take the path of implementing the obligations that the parties assumed under these Minsk Agreements. It was a lot of effort. How many negotiations were attended personally by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, as well as (his aides) Surkov, Kozak, and others. Naturally, the main task was still to force Kiev to fulfill its obligations," he said at a regular briefing.

Vladislav Surkov, a former presidential assistant and the special representative for Ukraine, earlier in the day, said that he, while working on drafting the Minsk Agreements, had not expected that they would be implemented.

"No," he said in an interview with Russian political expert Alexey Chesnakov when asked if he believed at the time that the agreements would be implemented.

The Minsk Agreements were negotiated by Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine in 2014 in a format known as Normandy Four. They outlined conditions for a political resolution to the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine between Kiev and the breakaway Donbas region.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted he never intended to implement the Minsk Agreements. Both former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President Francois Hollande, who participated in the Normandy format, admitted the same earlier and said that negotiating the Minsk Agreements with Russia was a stalling tactic to buy time to arm and train the Ukrainian military with no intention to implement their provisions. Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in turn, said that the Normandy format had been nothing but a "diplomatic imitation."

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Ukraine Russia France German Germany Minsk Paris Berlin Buy Vladimir Putin Same Kiev United Kingdom Angela Merkel Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on ..

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on pension, social security syst ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Sy ..

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Syria boosts humanitarian effort ..

2 hours ago
 https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

3 hours ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.