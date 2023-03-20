UrduPoint.com

Russia Made Lot Of Progress Thanks To Putin - Xi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Russia Made Lot of Progress Thanks to Putin - Xi

Russia made a lot of progress thanks to the leadership of President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russia made a lot of progress thanks to the leadership of President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

"Thanks to your strong leadership in recent years, Russia has made significant progress in the country's prosperity," Xi told Putin during an informal meeting in the Kremlin, adding that he is sure that the Russian people will support him during the presidential election next year.

