Russia-made Military Drone Crashes In Zagreb: Official

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2022 | 05:42 PM

Russia-made military drone crashes in Zagreb: official

A Russia-made military drone crashed in the Croatian capital Zagreb and damaged several vehicles but no one was injured, officials said Friday

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :A Russia-made military drone crashed in the Croatian capital Zagreb and damaged several vehicles but no one was injured, officials said Friday.

"A military drone produced by Russia, according to our information, crashed" late Thursday, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said.

"At this moment we do not know exactly whether it was owned by the Russian or Ukrainian army," added Plenkovic who spoke to Croatian reporters in Versailles where he is attending a European Union summit.

The drone entered Croatia's airspace from Hungary, the prime minister said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told him it entered Hungary from Romania, Plenkovic added.

All three countries are NATO members.

