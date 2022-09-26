Russia Made No Decisions on Closing Borders Amid Partial Mobilization - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) There are no decisions on the table at the Kremlin at the moment on closing Russian borders, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, several news outlets reported that Russia may close state borders due to the partial mobilization.

"I don't know anything about that.

There are no decisions on this matter at this point," Peskov said when asked if he can confirm the reports.

Similarly, there have been no decisions on imposing martial law in several Russian regions, the spokesperson noted.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization. According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia's mobilization resources total 25 million people, while the partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number, or about 300,000 reservists.