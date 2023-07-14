Russia Made No New Statements About Extending Participation in Grain Deal - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) There have been no new statements about Russia extending its participation in the grain deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, media reported citing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying that he allegedly agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the extension of the grain deal.

"There have been no statements in this regard from the Russian side," Peskov said.