Russia Maintaining Dialogue With Brazil on Ukraine, But Without Achievements Yet - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Russia has been maintaining a dialogue with Brazil on the settlement of the Ukraine conflict, but so far no achievements have been made with regard to the issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Indeed, there is a dialogue, (the dialogue) is being maintained with Brazil. But, again, there are no specific developments or prerequisites for the successful implementation of such plans, unfortunately," Peskov told reporters.