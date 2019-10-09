UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Maintains 43rd Position In World Economic Forum's 2019 Global Competitiveness Index

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:20 AM

Russia Maintains 43rd Position in World Economic Forum's 2019 Global Competitiveness Index

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Russia has maintained its 43rd position in the newest Global Competitiveness Index, published by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday.

The index measures countries' readiness for the fourth industrial revolution. It is composed of 12 indicators: quality of institutions; infrastructure; entry of IT and modern communications; macroeconomic stability; product market; labor market; financial system; domestic market size; health; education; business dynamism and innovation capability.

Singapore, which turned out to be ahead of other states in many areas, was ranked first. The United States was rated as the second best, while Hong Kong became third.

The Netherlands and Switzerland completed the top five.

Russia remained on the 43rd place, although the overall score of its main parameters has slightly improved, growing from 65.6 in 2018 to 66.7 this year. In particular, the security situation in Russia, as well as levels of transport and infrastructure development have improved, while macroeconomic stability has increased.

The World Economic Forum in Davos is an international organization for the development of public-private cooperation. The last forum was held in the Swiss city of Davos from January 22-25.

Related Topics

World Business Russia Hong Kong United States Switzerland Netherlands January 2018 Market From Best Top

Recent Stories

Ruler of Fujairah offers condolences to King Salma ..

3 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah offers condolences to King ..

3 hours ago

Prince Andrew hails Khalifa Fund for supporting en ..

5 hours ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

4 hours ago

Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand wit ..

4 hours ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.