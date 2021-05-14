UrduPoint.com
Russia Maintains Contact With India Amid Worrying COVID-19 Developments There - Kremlin

Fri 14th May 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Russia provides assistance to India in its fight against the coronavirus, the countries maintain close contact due to their allied relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Friday.

A new coronavirus variant, B.1.618, was discovered in India's eastern state of West Bengalia. Epidemiologists believe it is a triple mutant that can be spreading faster.

"You know, many countries are currently providing adequate assistance to India, Russia is doing it as well. We hope this aid will proportionately contribute to the fight against the coronavirus, against this violent outburst that our Indian partners are currently facing. Of course, the Russian side and the Indian side maintain constant contact because of the special allied relations that we enjoy," Peskov told reporters, asked if Russia will expand its assistance to India.

