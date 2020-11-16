Russia Maintains Contact With Trump Administration on Various Topics - Ryabkov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Russia keeps up contacts with the administration of US President Donald Trump on various topics, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"Yes, we continue [contacts] in the standard mode," Ryabkov told reporters.

Commenting on the potential replacement of the Russian ambassador to the United States, the diplomat noted that no reshuffle was expected at this stage.

"No personnel decisions are made, given that the US president has not taken office as a result of the election but will do it on January 20. We are currently in another stage. The transition period between the election and the inauguration does not inspire personnel decisions," Ryabkov added.