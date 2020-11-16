UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Maintains Contact With Trump Administration On Various Topics - Ryabkov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 02:47 PM

Russia Maintains Contact With Trump Administration on Various Topics - Ryabkov

Russia keeps up contacts with the administration of US President Donald Trump on various topics, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Russia keeps up contacts with the administration of US President Donald Trump on various topics, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"Yes, we continue [contacts] in the standard mode," Ryabkov told reporters.

Commenting on the potential replacement of the Russian ambassador to the United States, the diplomat noted that no reshuffle was expected at this stage.

"No personnel decisions are made, given that the US president has not taken office as a result of the election but will do it on January 20. We are currently in another stage. The transition period between the election and the inauguration does not inspire personnel decisions," Ryabkov added.

Related Topics

Election Russia Trump United States January

Recent Stories

Dodon Congratulates Sandu on Election But Remarks ..

3 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto says his Gilgit-Baltistan election ..

11 minutes ago

Elderly woman killed by neighbour

4 minutes ago

PTI workers hold meeting for preparation of Rashak ..

4 minutes ago

South Australia on high alert over coronavirus out ..

4 minutes ago

Preparations Ongoing for Meeting of Co-Chairs of R ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.