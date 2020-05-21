Russia Maintains Contact With US on Mideast, But No Bilateral Summit Planned - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia maintains contact with the United States on the Middle Eastern conflicts settlement, but there are currently no plans to hold any offline bilateral summit, a high-ranking source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russia maintains contact with the United States on the middle Eastern conflicts settlement, but there are currently no plans to hold any offline bilateral summit, a high-ranking source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"No bilateral summits are planned.

We maintain many contacts, both bilateral, three-way and four-way, with many participants, including Europeans, and there is contact with Americans as well, but no summit is being discussed, especially given that no personal meetings can be held now," the source said.

Russia's special presidential for the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov, has recently held a "big phone conversation" with Avi Berkowitz, the White House's special representative for the Middle East, the source recalled.

"The sides have agreed to continue contacts. This may happen in the coming days," the source noted.