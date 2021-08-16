UrduPoint.com

Russia Maintains Contacts With All Forces In Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Russia maintains contacts with all political forces in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"Russia maintains contacts with all parties, with all forces in Afghanistan.

We do this, including ” I want to draw the attention of all those who are interested in this topic ” we do this in connection with the fact that there is a corresponding UN Security Council resolution of 2020, which prescribed countries to maintain contacts with the parties," Zakharova said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

