UrduPoint.com

Russia Maintains Contacts With All Forces In Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

Russia Maintains Contacts With All Forces in Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russia maintains contacts with all political forces in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"Russia maintains contacts with all parties, with all forces in Afghanistan.

We do this, including ” I want to draw the attention of all those who are interested in this topic ” we do this in connection with the fact that there is a corresponding UN Security Council resolution of 2020, which prescribed countries to maintain contacts with the parties," Zakharova said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Resolution United Nations Russia 2020 All

Recent Stories

Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

27 minutes ago
 FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

27 minutes ago
 UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, ..

UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, Creating Union Government in A ..

5 minutes ago
 Muharram Control Room setup

Muharram Control Room setup

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan slams denial again by India's presidency ..

Pakistan slams denial again by India's presidency of UNSC to address meeting on ..

5 minutes ago
 Senate body on Law approves Criminal Law (Amendmen ..

Senate body on Law approves Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.