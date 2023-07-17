Russia Maintains Dialogue Channels With Western Countries - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Russia is not developing relations with Western countries, but it is necessary to maintain channels of dialogue, they are required at the most urgent times, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using two underwater drones, the road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, one child was injured.

"At the most urgent times, dialogue channels are still needed. This does not mean that we are somehow developing some kind of relations, this is out of the question now, but channels for dialogue are still needed," Peskov said, answering the question of whether the attack on the Crimean Bridge and the ongoing arms supplies to Kiev could be a reason for a complete rupture of diplomatic relations between Moscow, Washington and London.