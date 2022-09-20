Russia Maintains Dialogue With Sudan at Various Levels - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The Russia maintains a multilevel dialogue and coordination with Sudan, while Moscow consistently advocates for speedy normalization of the political situation in the North African country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Russia has long-standing relations of friendship and cooperation with Sudan. A meaningful dialogue is supported at various levels, which contributes to the expansion of business interaction in the fields of geology, subsoil use and food supplies," Putin said at the ceremony of presenting credentials by foreign ambassadors, adding that "Moscow consistently supports prompt normalization of the domestic political situation in Sudan and the efforts of Sudan's leadership toward it."

Putin recalled that the seventh meeting of the Russian-Sudanese intergovernmental commission was held in Moscow in August, and Moscow was looking forward to the implementation of all the agreements reached by the commission.

In October of last year, the Sudanese military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, overthrew the government, declaring a state of emergency and establishing a transitional sovereign council under his leadership. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, releasing all political prisoners, holding elections in July 2023 and handing power to an elected civilian government. The political crisis persisted, however, and Hamdok stepped down on January 2.

Weekly protests against military rule have continued in Sudan, resulting in dozens of deaths.