Open Menu

Russia Maintains Leadership In Exports Of Fish Products To China - Fishery Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Russia Maintains Leadership in Exports of Fish Products to China - Fishery Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Russia remains China's number one fish importer, with the volume of products sold growing by 7.3% to over 617,000 tonnes in the first six months of 2023, Russia's Federal Agency for Fishery, Rosrybolovstvo, said on Wednesday, citing Chinese customs data.

"According to Chinese customs statistics, in the (first) six months of 2023, the volume of Russian exports of fish products amounted to 617,080 tonnes, which is 7.3% (42,050 tonnes) more than in the same period of 2022," Rosrybolovstvo said in a statement, adding that Russia remains the world's largest exporter of fish products to China.

In financial terms, Russia's exports to China grew by 25.41%, or $305 million, to $1.505 billion over the period.

The agency expects these figures to grow further thanks to supplies from Siberia.

Related Topics

World Exports Russia China Same From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Manish Malhotra to direct biopic on Meena Kumari, ..

Manish Malhotra to direct biopic on Meena Kumari, starring Kriti Sanon

11 minutes ago
 Indian woman who arrived in Pakistan for love will ..

Indian woman who arrived in Pakistan for love willingly embraces Islam, marries ..

20 minutes ago
 Baku-Yerevan Treaty Unlikely to Contain Karabakh W ..

Baku-Yerevan Treaty Unlikely to Contain Karabakh Wording Suitable for All Sides ..

11 minutes ago
 Wang Yi appointed foreign minister of China

Wang Yi appointed foreign minister of China

11 minutes ago
 UAE showcases its preparation in Executive Office& ..

UAE showcases its preparation in Executive Office&#039;s meeting held with the I ..

23 minutes ago
 'Desecrators not the representative of any religio ..

'Desecrators not the representative of any religion'

8 minutes ago
Pakistan seizes lead on day two, rain halts play

Pakistan seizes lead on day two, rain halts play

29 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

8 minutes ago
 IMF Projects Global Growth to Fall From 3.5% in 20 ..

IMF Projects Global Growth to Fall From 3.5% in 2022 to 3% in 2023, Next Year - ..

8 minutes ago
 Armenia Seeks to Narrow Differences on Peace Treat ..

Armenia Seeks to Narrow Differences on Peace Treaty With Baku at Moscow Talks - ..

8 minutes ago
 IMF Says Growth in Bank Loans in Major Economies S ..

IMF Says Growth in Bank Loans in Major Economies Slowed, Credit Conditions May T ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's squad for Asian Games announced

Pakistan women's squad for Asian Games announced

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World