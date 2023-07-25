Russia Maintains Leadership in Exports of Fish Products to China - Fishery Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Russia remains China's number one fish importer, with the volume of products sold growing by 7.3% to over 617,000 tonnes in the first six months of 2023, Russia's Federal Agency for Fishery, Rosrybolovstvo, said on Wednesday, citing Chinese customs data.

"According to Chinese customs statistics, in the (first) six months of 2023, the volume of Russian exports of fish products amounted to 617,080 tonnes, which is 7.3% (42,050 tonnes) more than in the same period of 2022," Rosrybolovstvo said in a statement, adding that Russia remains the world's largest exporter of fish products to China.

In financial terms, Russia's exports to China grew by 25.41%, or $305 million, to $1.505 billion over the period.

The agency expects these figures to grow further thanks to supplies from Siberia.