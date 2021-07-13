UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Makes All Efforts To Provide Aid To Donbas Within Framework Of Int'l Law - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 02:58 PM

Russia Makes All Efforts to Provide Aid to Donbas Within Framework of Int'l Law - Kremlin

Russia makes all efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Donbas within the framework of the international law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Russia makes all efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Donbas within the framework of the international law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Russia is doing everything possible within the framework of international law to provide humanitarian assistance to these people [residents of Donbas] who were rejected by their country," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman left the question if Russia is ready to "accept Donbas" without an answer.

Related Topics

Russia All

Recent Stories

Kamyab Jawan app on cards to improve communication ..

6 seconds ago

UK gov't confirms lifting of most COVID-19 restric ..

10 seconds ago

UN rights council urges 'verifiable withdrawal' of ..

11 seconds ago

UK reports another 34,471 corona-virus cases

13 seconds ago

Canada's investment in building construction down ..

5 minutes ago

Final list of 399 Ulemas prepared for provincial g ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.