Russia makes all efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Donbas within the framework of the international law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Russia makes all efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Donbas within the framework of the international law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Russia is doing everything possible within the framework of international law to provide humanitarian assistance to these people [residents of Donbas] who were rejected by their country," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman left the question if Russia is ready to "accept Donbas" without an answer.