Russia Makes Effort To Settle Palestinian-Israeli Conflict - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 02:40 PM

Russia Makes Effort to Settle Palestinian-Israeli Conflict - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russia is making effort to revolve the escalating Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"You know that different countries are making effort and using their contacts to urge the sides to exercise restraint and stop the actions that lead to a rapid growth in the numbers of civilian victims.

Russia is also making relevant effort, it is engaged in relevant contacts," Peskov told reporters.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the most important thing is for Palestine and Israel to understand that there is no alternative to a political and diplomatic crisis settlement.

