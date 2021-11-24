Russia Makes Efforts to Prevent Ukraine From Turning Situation Into Conflict - Diplomat

Russia makes diplomatic efforts to prevent Ukraine from turning the situation in Donbas into a military conflict, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Russia makes diplomatic efforts to prevent Ukraine from turning the situation in Donbas into a military conflict, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said on Wednesday.

"The main thing is that we do not succumb to a provocation ... We can calmly negotiate and persuade them until a certain moment comes when they lose their minds. I wish this will not happen. We are doing everything to ensure that this (a military conflict) does not happen," Gavrilov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

There is no evidence of a concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, the diplomat added.