UrduPoint.com

Russia Makes Efforts To Prevent Ukraine From Turning Situation Into Conflict - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 01:15 PM

Russia Makes Efforts to Prevent Ukraine From Turning Situation Into Conflict - Diplomat

Russia makes diplomatic efforts to prevent Ukraine from turning the situation in Donbas into a military conflict, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Russia makes diplomatic efforts to prevent Ukraine from turning the situation in Donbas into a military conflict, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said on Wednesday.

"The main thing is that we do not succumb to a provocation ... We can calmly negotiate and persuade them until a certain moment comes when they lose their minds. I wish this will not happen. We are doing everything to ensure that this (a military conflict) does not happen," Gavrilov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

There is no evidence of a concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vienna Border From

Recent Stories

UAE National Day, Commemoration Day holidays annou ..

UAE National Day, Commemoration Day holidays announced for public sector

19 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Reso ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting at Expo

24 seconds ago
 Shaukat Tarin admits govt should have purchased ga ..

Shaukat Tarin admits govt should have purchased gas cargoes earlier this year

3 minutes ago
 Meetings to discuss I-voting, electronic voting to ..

Meetings to discuss I-voting, electronic voting to be conducted on daily basis

17 seconds ago
 NCRC chairperson stresses cooperation of civil soc ..

NCRC chairperson stresses cooperation of civil society, media for safeguarding c ..

18 seconds ago
 Solo exhibition "Beauty Alt Atrocity" attracting p ..

Solo exhibition "Beauty Alt Atrocity" attracting people

20 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.