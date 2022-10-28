UrduPoint.com

Russia Makes Every Effort To Achieve Stabilization Of Yerevan-Baku Relations - Putin

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Russia Makes Every Effort to Achieve Stabilization of Yerevan-Baku Relations - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Russia is doing everything possible to achieve a comprehensive stabilization of relations between Yerevan and Baku, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"As for the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement, we are doing everything possible today to achieve a comprehensive normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan," Putin said at a meeting of CSTO leaders.

