Open Menu

Russia Makes Every Effort To Prevent Food Crisis - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Russia Makes Every Effort to Prevent Food Crisis - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russia is making every effort to prevent a global food crisis, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit.

"We strive to actively participate in the formation of a more equitable system for the distribution of resources, we are making every effort to prevent a global food crisis," Putin said, adding that Russia understands importance of "uninterrupted supplies of food" to Africa, and will pay special attention to this.

The president also said that Russia is ready "to replace Ukraine grain" on a commercial and "as a donation to the African countries that are in most need."

According to Putin, the West creates obstructions to supply of Russian fertilizers to African nations for free and to supply of Russian grain to the continent. At the same time, the West blames Moscow for this, Putin added.

Related Topics

Africa Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Same

Recent Stories

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of th ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of the Top End T20 Series

1 hour ago
 Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

1 hour ago
 Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handl ..

Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handles 260 cargo trucks per day

1 hour ago
 Comments, regarding the possibility of implementin ..

Comments, regarding the possibility of implementing a project for the supply of ..

1 hour ago
 Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

2 hours ago
 Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Duba ..

Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Dubai International

2 hours ago
UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed ..

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

2 hours ago
 China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, ..

China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, says Dar

2 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker se ..

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

4 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From World