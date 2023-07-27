Russia Makes Every Effort to Prevent Food Crisis - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russia is making every effort to prevent a global food crisis, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit.

"We strive to actively participate in the formation of a more equitable system for the distribution of resources, we are making every effort to prevent a global food crisis," Putin said, adding that Russia understands importance of "uninterrupted supplies of food" to Africa, and will pay special attention to this.

The president also said that Russia is ready "to replace Ukraine grain" on a commercial and "as a donation to the African countries that are in most need."

According to Putin, the West creates obstructions to supply of Russian fertilizers to African nations for free and to supply of Russian grain to the continent. At the same time, the West blames Moscow for this, Putin added.