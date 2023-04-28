Russia Makes Major Contribution to Global Cinematography - Film Festival Program Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russia has been making a great contribution to the development of global cinematography, and it is impossible to imagine the world of cinema in isolation from the country, Ivan Kudryavtsev, program director of the Moscow International Film Festival, told Sputnik.

The 45th Moscow International Film Festival was held from April 20-27.

"Nowadays, it is impossible to imagine the world of cinema in isolation from Russia. We are one of the cradles of global cinematography. We are making a major contribution to its development, thus Russia is always represented very strongly and honorably," Kudryavtsev told Sputnik on the sidelines of the festival.

The list of winners include Argentine director Francisco Paparella, who received the Golden Saint George statuette, the festival's top prize, for Best Film for "Three Brothers" at a solemn ceremony at the Rossiya movie theater in Moscow, which has been hosting the oldest Russian film festival since 1935.

The Best Director Award and the Silver Saint George statuette went to Mexican director Tonatiuh Garcia for his "Black Moon" movie about a Mexican family making life-changing choices.

The Silver Saint George Award for Best Actor went to Fernando Arze for his role in "The Ones From Below" by Bolivia's Alejandro Quiroga, while Kaho Seto won the Silver Saint George for Best Actress for starring in "Drifting Flowers, Flowing Days" by Japan's Yutaka Tsunemachi.