Russia Makes Serious Demarche to US Over Plans to Deliver F-16s to Ukraine - Lavrov

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russia expressed a serious demarche to the United States thin the framework of the group of experts of Five Nuclear-Weapon States in connection with plans to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We are talking about F-16 aircraft that can be equipped to carry nuclear weapons. We have said this publicly. And within the framework of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, there is such a 'nuclear five,' experts meet periodically. We made a very serious demarche there. The US tried to deny this, saying that 'do you really think that we will give Ukraine planes that will carry nuclear weapons.

' And we told them that we did not even think about it. Our systems that will monitor these aircraft will not be able to distinguish an aircraft that is not equipped with nuclear weapons from one that carries nuclear weapons," Lavrov said in an interview with RT on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Russia's reaction to the F-16s flying over Ukraine or creating a threat to national security will be of a military-technical nature, the minister added.

