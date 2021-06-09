UrduPoint.com
Russia Making Effort To Prevent Further Degradation Of Relations With US - Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 09:10 PM

Russia Making Effort to Prevent Further Degradation of Relations With US - Diplomat

Russia will make every effort to prevent further deterioration of its relations with the United States, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov assured on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Russia will make every effort to prevent further deterioration of its relations with the United States, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov assured on Wednesday.

"I do not rule out further deterioration ... We will make every effort to prevent this, as the risks are quite serious, crisis management remains on the agenda of our relations," Ryabkov said at the Primakov Readings forum.

More Stories From World

