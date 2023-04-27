Russia Making Effort to Resolve Situation Around Lachin Corridor - Foreign Ministry

Russia is making every effort, through its peacekeepers and at the political level, to resolve the Azerbaijan-Armenia tensions in the Lachin corridor, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russia is making every effort, through its peacekeepers and at the political level, to resolve the Azerbaijan-Armenia tensions in the Lachin corridor, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On Sunday, the Azerbaijani State Border Service said its units had set up a border checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, the only land route linking Armenia and the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Baku explained the decision by the alleged illegal use of the road by Armenia and security threats, noting that the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the Russian-Turkish monitoring center were informed about this. Yerevan protested Baku's move, stressing that it was against both the 2020 trilateral declaration and the February 22 decision of the International Court of Justice mandating Baku to ensure unhindered movement through the Lachin corridor.

"Currently, both through the Russian peacekeeping contingent on the ground and through political lines, at the political level, the necessary efforts are being made to resolve the situation around the Lachin corridor and return to the provisions of the trilateral agreement of November 9, 2020," Zakharova told a briefing, commenting on the statement by the Armenian Secretary of the Security Council that Russia is responsible for the events that are taking place in Lachin.

Zakharova noted that Armenia should also contribute to the settlement of the situation.

"We consider it fundamentally important that official Yerevan makes its contribution to the search for mutually acceptable solutions," Zakharova said.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up again in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral declaration of ceasefire signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet countries agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Occasional clashes have since occurred on the border.