Russia, Malaysia Agree To Cooperate On Waste Management - Ecology Operator

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Russia, Malaysia Agree to Cooperate on Waste Management - Ecology Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The head of the Russian Environmental Operator (REO), Denis Butsayev, held a meeting with Malaysian ambassador to Russia Dato Bala Chandran Tharman to discuss joint projects in the sphere of waste management, REO's press service said on Thursday.

The parties discussed prospects for cooperation in waste management, as well as technological and investment cooperation between REO and major Malaysian companies.

"We discussed cooperation between the Russian Federation and Malaysia in the sphere of solid municipal waste management.

The issue of a possible exchange of experience with waste disposal operators was discussed, there are plans to study Malaysia's experience in organizing waste management at the national level and ambitious investment projects with the participation of Malaysian companies in Russia," Butsayev said.

REO's head added that he was also interested in investment and technological cooperation with Malaysian companies.

