Russia, Malaysia Plan To Discuss Sale Of Yak-130 Plane After Pandemic Subsides - Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 02:52 PM

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Russia and Malaysia intend to discuss a sale of Yak-130 training fighter after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, Dmitry Shugaev, the head of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, told Sputnik on Monday.

Russia originally presented the plane at the LIMA-2019 exhibition, which was held in Malaysia in March 2019.

"It's true, our Malaysian partners have shown interest in the Yak-130 combat-capable trainer aircraft after it was successfully showcased at the LIMA-2019 expo ... We are planning to start discussing an agreement after the epidemiological situation improves," Shugaev said on the sidelines of the international defense industry forum Army 2020.

Moscow has hosted the Army 2020 forum annually since 2015. This year's forum opened on Sunday and will end this Saturday.

