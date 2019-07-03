UrduPoint.com
Russia, Maldives To Reciprocally Cancel Visa Regime From July 25 - Foreign Ministry

Wed 03rd July 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Russia and the Maldives will reciprocally lift visa requirements starting from July 25 pursuant to a relevant agreement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"On June 25, the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Maldives signed an agreement in Moscow, which will enter into force on July 25, 2019, over the reciprocal cancellation of visa requirements for citizens of the Russian Federation and citizens of the Republic of Maldives," the ministry said in a statement.

The message stressed that Russian and Maldivian citizens owning general civil, diplomatic and service passports would be able to enter, exit, transit and stay in the territory of both states without a visa for a period less than 90 days, provided that such a stay does not imply employment, study or permanent residence.

