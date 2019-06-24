UrduPoint.com
Russia, Maldives To Sign June 25 Deal On Mutually Eliminating Visa Requirements - Moscow

Mon 24th June 2019 | 02:07 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Maldivian counterpart, Abdulla Shahid, will sign on Tuesday in Moscow an agreement to mutually eliminate visa requirements, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Maldivian counterpart, Abdulla Shahid, will sign on Tuesday in Moscow an agreement to mutually eliminate visa requirements, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Shahid will arrive on Tuesday in Russia for his first working visit.

"As part of the visit, it is planned to sign an agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Republic of Maldives to mutually eliminate visa requirements for Russian and Maldivian citizens," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov and Shahid are expected to discuss the current state and the prospects of the Russian-Maldivian bilateral relations and pressing regional and international issues.

Over 38,000 Russian tourists have visited the Maldives in 2018, according to the Russian Federal State Statistics Service.

