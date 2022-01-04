Russia-Mali Armament Cooperation Expansion Depends On Many Factors - Foreign Ministry

The expansion of Russia-Mali cooperation in the military-technical sphere depends on many factors and is being implemented in accordance with current needs, Russian Foreign Ministry director of the Africa department Vsevolod Tkachenko told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The expansion of Russia-Mali cooperation in the military-technical sphere depends on many factors and is being implemented in accordance with current needs, Russian Foreign Ministry director of the Africa department Vsevolod Tkachenko told Sputnik.

"It (cooperation) depends on many factors. It exists and is being implemented in accordance with current needs and capabilities," Tkachenko said.

"We have a long and successful history of cooperation with Mali, including the matters of armaments cooperation. These traditions will be continued. We are assisting Mali in training their military representatives, working on the supply of military-technical products at the request of the Malian government. This is normal practice, proving our readiness to provide the Malians with the necessary assistance in strengthening the potential of their armed forces and fighting ability."