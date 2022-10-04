UrduPoint.com

Russia, Mali Heads Discuss Donation Of Fertilizer Blocked In EU To States In Need- Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Malian Transitional President Assimi Goita have noted the importance of Moscow's initiative on donating 300,000 tonnes of fertilizer blocked in the EU to countries in need, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The two leaders held a phone conversation, during which they discussed topical issues of further development of bilateral relations, including in the trade and economic sphere, the Kremlin said in a statement. The two reaffirmed their determination to strengthen cooperation in the field of security in order to eradicate terrorist groups.

"At the same time, they noted the importance of the implementation of the Russian initiative to donate to countries in need about 300,000 tonnes of fertilizers that were blocked in European ports due to illegitimate sanctions," the statement read.

Putin also invited Goita to partake the second Russia-Africa Summit, which is scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg next summer.

