Russia-Mali Relationship Can Get New Boost - Transitional Council President

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Moscow and Bamako can use the opportunity that is opening now to give their bilateral relationship a boost, President of the National Transitional Council Malick Diaw said on Wednesday.

"Today we have a new opportunity to estimate the high status of Mali and Russia. Our relationship began in 1960 when Mali became independent. Today a new opportunity is open for us to renew the momentum of our relationship. Through signing treaties in various areas it grows even stronger," Diaw said during a meeting with Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko.

On Monday, Diaw announced Mali's plans to develop its partnership with Russia in defense and energy, and stated that Bamako was proud to have Moscow as a partner.

He also said that Mali was ready to sign new agreements with Russia in the military technical field.

A Malian delegation took part in the international parliamentary conference "Russia-Africa in a multipolar world" that was hosted from March 19-20 by the Russian State Duma. Speaking at a plenary session of the conference, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was determined to build a strategic partnership with African countries and shape the global agenda together.

The second Russia-Africa Summit is set to be held from July 26-29 in St. Petersburg.

