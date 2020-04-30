Russia Managed to Avoid Catastrophic Scenario of Coronavirus Spread - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russia managed to avoid the catastrophic scenario of the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the RTVI broadcaster.

"Now we can say that we did not follow the Italian scenario.

We made decisions to impose the regime of self-isolation in time. Rather effective efforts were made to convince people to stay home," Peskov said.

"We were able to quickly and efficiently increase the number of beds for patients with coronavirus. So we managed to avoid the catastrophic scenario," he said.