Russia Managed to Delay Spread of Coronavirus by 2 Months - Public Health Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russia's measures on the COVID-19 threat allowed the country to slow down the spread of the infection by two months and use other countries' experience, Anna Popova, the head of the consumer health watchdog, said Wednesday.

"I would like to note that the timely measures allowed us to delay the spread of the epidemic in Russia by two months and study other countries' experience with lifting restrictions in detail," Popova said at a meeting with president Vladimir Putin.