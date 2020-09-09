UrduPoint.com
Russia Managed To Get Foreign Banks To Seize $350Mln Stolen In Russia - Prosecutor General

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 09:54 PM

Russia Managed to Get Foreign Banks to Seize $350Mln Stolen in Russia - Prosecutor General

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office secured the seizure of $350 million, which were stolen in Russia and kept in foreign banks, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office secured the seizure of $350 million, which were stolen in Russia and kept in foreign banks, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

According to him, over the six months 65 requests for legal assistance in criminal cases related to the arrest of illegally acquired property were sent abroad, "mainly to Latvia, Estonia, Cyprus and Switzerland."

"Thirty-nine of them were executed, which is almost twice more than in the previous six months. On our inquiries, more than $350 million, as well as 18 real estate objects, remains under arrest on the accounts of foreign banks," Krasnov said.

This is one of the priorities of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, he stressed.

More Stories From World

