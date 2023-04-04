Russia Manages to Ensure Economic Stability Despite Western Sanctions - Putin

TULA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Western initiators of the sanctions resorted to severing ties with Moscow, but Russia has managed to ensure economic stability, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"You know that many industries are at the epicenter of the sanctions blockade. Its Western initiators opted for a sharp break in trade, economic and cooperation ties.

But we managed to concentrate our resources and efforts to ensure the sustainability of the economic situation, including taking a number of necessary steps to replace Western products with analogues of Russian or foreign production from 'friendly' countries," Putin said at a meeting of the state council for the development of industry under sanctions.

Work in extremely stressful conditions is showing good results, the president said, adding that Russia's economy is showing a new cycle of growth.