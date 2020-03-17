UrduPoint.com
Russia Manages To Prevent Mass Spread Of Coronavirus Thanks To Timely Response - Putin

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:22 PM

Russia has managed to prevent mass spread of the coronavirus disease into the country and its communication inside the country thanks to its timely response, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, adding that the situation is under control

"As we all know well, viruses have never had any state borders.

We are seeing a special situation today, taking into consideration the large-scale movement of people. However, thanks to the urgent measures, which have been implemented beforehand both at the regional and at the Federal level already in the first weeks of the epidemics development across the globe, we have managed to contain the mass I would like to stress, the mass spread of the disease into Russia and inside Russia," Putin said at a meeting with the Russian cabinet, adding that the situation in under control.

