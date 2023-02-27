MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Moscow has managed to thwart the West's plans to isolate Russia by securing cooperation with the majority of countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"The world has entered an era of monumental irreversible changes .

.. We managed ... to thwart the plans of the collective West to isolate ... Russia, and to ensure ongoing cooperation with the overwhelming majority of members of the international community," Lavrov said at a meeting with the heads of offices of the Russian Foreign Ministry in regions.