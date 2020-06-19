UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Manufacturer Launches Batch Production Of Mi-8AMT Civilian Arctic Helicopter

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:10 AM

Russia Manufacturer Launches Batch Production of Mi-8AMT Civilian Arctic Helicopter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The Russian Helicopters manufacturing company (part of Rostec corporation) told Sputnik on Friday it was launching batch production of Mi-8AMT Arctic helicopters for civilian customers, and the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant had already manufactured the first aircraft.

"The Arctic version of the Mi-8AMT helicopter has completed the test flights program and has passed the procedure of acceptance by an independent commission of the Rosaviatsiya [Russian Federal Air Transport Agency]. One of the main features of the machine lies in the unique system of transmission units heating, developed by the Mil and Kamov national center for helicopter engineering. It enables quick engine ignition at extremely low temperatures even if the helicopter is long stationed outside a parking shelter," the Russian Helicopters press service said.

The helicopter is equipped with a system for cargo compartment thermal protection, special heat-insulating blinds in doors and cockpit doors, and frost-resistant teflon hoses.

"The new Mi-8AMT will be in demand among a wide range of Russian companies and governmental agencies implementing projects and carrying out tasks in the Arctic zone. The first machine is ready to be put into operation, we are engaged in negotiations with a number of potential Russian customers," Russian Helicopters Director General Andrey Boginsky said.

Related Topics

Russia Company

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 19, 2020 in Pakistan

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAEFA cancels Cup and First Division League&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

Cooperation, solidarity underline key element in t ..

9 hours ago

UAE Consulate in Melbourne hosts remote meeting to ..

10 hours ago

President issues federal decree promoting Jamal Al ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.