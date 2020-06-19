Russia Manufacturer Launches Batch Production of Mi-8AMT Civilian Arctic Helicopter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The Russian Helicopters manufacturing company (part of Rostec corporation) told Sputnik on Friday it was launching batch production of Mi-8AMT Arctic helicopters for civilian customers, and the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant had already manufactured the first aircraft.

"The Arctic version of the Mi-8AMT helicopter has completed the test flights program and has passed the procedure of acceptance by an independent commission of the Rosaviatsiya [Russian Federal Air Transport Agency]. One of the main features of the machine lies in the unique system of transmission units heating, developed by the Mil and Kamov national center for helicopter engineering. It enables quick engine ignition at extremely low temperatures even if the helicopter is long stationed outside a parking shelter," the Russian Helicopters press service said.

The helicopter is equipped with a system for cargo compartment thermal protection, special heat-insulating blinds in doors and cockpit doors, and frost-resistant teflon hoses.

"The new Mi-8AMT will be in demand among a wide range of Russian companies and governmental agencies implementing projects and carrying out tasks in the Arctic zone. The first machine is ready to be put into operation, we are engaged in negotiations with a number of potential Russian customers," Russian Helicopters Director General Andrey Boginsky said.