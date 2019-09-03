Russia Marks Day of Solidarity in Fight Against Terrorism

Tuesday marks the Day of Solidarity in the Fight Against Terrorism in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Tuesday marks the Day of Solidarity in the Fight Against Terrorism in Russia

This day is celebrated on September 3 under the Russian federal law of July 21, 2005. The date is timed to the tragic events of September 1-4, 2004, when over 300 people, mainly women and children, were killed in an unprecedentedly cruel terror act in a school in the southern town of Beslan.

This day symbolizes the unity of the government and the public in countering terrorism.

On September 3, Russian people honor the memory of thousands of their compatriots, who were killed by terrorists not only in Beslan, but in the Dubrovka theater hostage crisis in Moscow of 2002 (also known as the Nord-Ost siege), in the Budyonnovsk hospital hostage crisis of 1995, Kizlyar-Pervomayskoye terror act of 1996, residential houses blasts in Buynaksk, Moscow, and Volgodonsk of 1999 and hundreds of other terror attacks.

The last major terrorist attack in Russia took place in April 2017 in the second largest city of St. Petersburg. In the afternoon of April 3, an explosion hit a metro train inside a tunnel between the Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations. Another explosion at the Ploshchad Vosstaniya station was thwarted as the law enforcement timely detected an improvised explosive device. The terror act left 16 people, including the perpetrator, killed and over 90 others wounded.

According to Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, the level of terrorist activity in Russia has fallen by over 30 times since 2010, while the number of terror attacks has decreased tenfold.

Alexander Bortnikov, the director of Russia's Federal Security Service, said that leaders of international terrorist organizations had been encouraging their supporters to carry out the so-called "autonomous jihad." As a rule, the militants target civilians, law enforcement officers and infrastructure facilities, the official noted.

In 2018, Russian security services managed to prevent 35 terrorist crimes, including 19 terrorist attacks.

According to the Interior Ministry, the number of terrorist acts in Russia decreased by 16 percent compared to 2017.

A total of 1,670 crimes of a terrorist nature and 1,260 thousand crimes of an extremist nature were registered in 2018. The Interior Ministry noted that 748 crimes of a terrorist nature and 1,180 extremist crimes were uncovered. In addition, 1,500 reports of acts of terrorism were received, which is 49.5 percent less than in 2017. Law enforcement officers managed to solve 797 such crimes and identify 756 people who left false messages.

On September 3, state authorities, local governments, public associations hold political, cultural and sports events throughout Russia in order to commemorate the victims of terrorist attacks, as well as employees of special services and law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty.