UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Mauritania Ink Defense Cooperation Agreement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 01:20 AM

Russia, Mauritania Ink Defense Cooperation Agreement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Russia and Mauritania on Wednesday signed a defense cooperation agreement on the sidelines of the Moscow Conference on International Security.

The deal was inked by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Mauritanian Minister of Defense Hanan Ould Sidi.

"The sides noted the importance of developing bilateral Russian-Mauritanian military cooperation and expressed their readiness to immediately begin the practical implementation of the agreement," the Russian ministry's spokesperson told reporters.

The Moscow Conference on International Security is running from June 22- 24.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Mauritania June From Agreement

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed attends launch of new edition ..

40 minutes ago

UAE, Korea hold first round of joint consular comm ..

40 minutes ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi for Pak-UK collaboration in p ..

49 minutes ago

Three senior DRCongo officers arrested: prosecutor ..

60 minutes ago

New Zealand triumph over India in World Test final ..

60 minutes ago

Funeral prayer of Usman Kakar offered in Muslim Ba ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.