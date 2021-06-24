Russia, Mauritania Ink Defense Cooperation Agreement

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Russia and Mauritania on Wednesday signed a defense cooperation agreement on the sidelines of the Moscow Conference on International Security.

The deal was inked by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Mauritanian Minister of Defense Hanan Ould Sidi.

"The sides noted the importance of developing bilateral Russian-Mauritanian military cooperation and expressed their readiness to immediately begin the practical implementation of the agreement," the Russian ministry's spokesperson told reporters.

The Moscow Conference on International Security is running from June 22- 24.