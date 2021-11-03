Russia, under favorable circumstances, including the lifting of sanctions pressure, may achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev told Sputnik

GLASGOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Russia, under favorable circumstances, including the lifting of sanctions pressure, may achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev told Sputnik.

"Achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 is a commitment that Russia has assumed regardless of the circumstances. If we see that restrictive measures and sanctions on climate projects are lifted, if there are united carbon markets, if the results of climate projects are recognized, if there are no double standards, Russia may come to carbon neutrality earlier under favorable conditions," he said.

Edelgeriyev cited the Nord Stream 2 project as an example of an element of containment.

"The gas there is much cleaner than in the pipeline that goes through Ukraine. Nevertheless, our new gas pipeline is not certified, but they ask us not to preserve, but to add supplies through the old pipeline. At the same time, no one says that there leaks. These are already double standards," he stressed.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia's carbon neutrality should be ensured by 2060.